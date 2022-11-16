James Spann: Sunny, cool days and clear, cold nights for Alabama

TEMPERATURES REMAIN BELOW AVERAGE: Alabama’s weather will stay dry through the weekend with sunny, cool days and clear, cold nights. The high will be in the upper 40s Thursday, followed by low 50s Friday through Sunday. We expect subfreezing lows over most of the state every morning through Monday of next week. Temperatures will drop generally into the 25- to 32-degree range daily. These temperatures are 10-15 degrees below average for mid-November in Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: Dry weather will likely continue Monday through Wednesday with a warming trend; afternoon temperatures reach the mid 60s by midweek. The next weather system will bring rain and thunderstorms to the state by Thanksgiving Day; it’s still too early to know rain amounts or whether strong storms will be an issue. Remember, we are now in Alabama’s tornado season. TROPICS: All remains quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend. Hurricane season ends in two weeks, at the end of the month.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Expect clear, cold conditions for the high school playoff games Friday night, with temperatures in the 40s.

Saturday, Alabama will host Austin Peay at Bryant-Denny Stadium (11 a.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with temperatures rising from near 49 degrees at kickoff into the mid 50s by the final whistle.

Auburn will host Western Kentucky at Jordan-Hare Stadium (3 p.m. kickoff). It will be sunny and about 55 degrees at kickoff, falling into the upper 40s by the fourth quarter.

Saturday night, UAB travels to Baton Rouge to take on LSU (kickoff at 8). Expect a cloudy sky with temperatures hovering around 50 degrees during the game. A few showers are possible during the day, but they should be over by game time.

ON THIS DATE IN 2006: An early-morning F3 tornado killed eight people, injured 20 others and left 100 people homeless in Riegelwood, North Carolina. This storm was the second-deadliest tornado in the state in the past 50 years.

ON THIS DATE IN 2011: An EF-1 tornado moved through parts of Macon and Lee counties in east Alabama. It caused extensive tree damage, which resulted in damage to dozens of homes and mobile homes on the western side of Auburn. Several residences were destroyed. The tornado crossed the southern edge of Auburn University’s campus and damaged homes and the baseball facilities at Auburn High School.

