Utility Scams Awareness Day is today in Alabama and across the country

Beware of phone scammers. Alabama Power will never ask you over the phone for a credit card number. (Getty Images)

Every day, scammers posing as utility workers target many electric, water and natural gas customers. Utilities United Against Scams (UUAS) has designated today as the seventh annual Utility Scams Awareness Day during International Fraud Awareness Week. UUAS’ top priority is using the effort to raise awareness and educate utility customers about how to avoid scams.

The number of scams has escalated since the pandemic began, as scammers have boosted their efforts to take advantage of utility customers, many of whom have faced financial challenges.

Scammers have an arsenal of common tactics at their disposal to try to wheedle money from unsuspecting customers. They may call customers on the phone, email them or show up at their door.

The UUAS warns that scammers often threaten to disconnect service and demand immediate payment to prevent service interruptions. They ask for payments over the phone by using digital payment apps, cryptocurrencies or direct transactions with banking institutions. They even inform customers that they have overpaid utility bills and are due a refund, but first they need to give their banking information to process the refund.

Here is what Alabama Power customers need to know to protect themselves from scams:

An Alabama Power representative will never come to your door and demand an immediate payment.

The company will never call you and ask you over the phone for bank information or a credit card number.

Any Alabama Power employee who comes to your door for any reason will have company identification that he or she will gladly show you. If you have any questions about whether a person actually works for Alabama Power, call us and do not let him or her inside your home.

Scammers sometimes claim they represent a public agency or government office offering grants that can pay your Alabama Power or other utility bill. Never provide anyone making this claim your credit card information, your Alabama Power bill information or account number, or any personal banking information. If someone claims they can provide a grant, call Alabama Power or your local police department to report it.

Tips on account messages

Customers should also familiarize themselves with Alabama Power’s account messages sent by text or email. Here are some tips:

Text messages regarding a customer’s bill will come from the number: 24500 (ALPOWER).

Text messages regarding an outage will come from the number: 272688 (APCOUT).

Email messages regarding a customer's bill will come from the sender: G2alabamapps@southernco.com.

Email messages regarding an outage will come from the sender: do-not-reply@alabamapower.com.

Alabama Power's texts and emails regarding a customer account sometimes include links to help manage the account or to act. Those links are to the company's Online Customer Care (OCC) portal, where customers will be asked to log in to their account. Customers should not click on any links if they are suspicious of the text or email. Instead, they can visit the company's website at alabamapower.com and log in to access their account online and to visit the OCC portal.

Alabama Power limits personal information from being displayed in its text and email messages to protect customers further. The company will never display a customer’s full service address and account number together in an email or text message. It is usually one or the other.

Contact the company

If there is any doubt about whether someone is trying to scam them, Alabama Power customers should contact the company at 1-800-245-2244.

UUAS adds that if a utility customer receives a suspicious phone call from a possible scammer:

Slow down. Scammers typically try to rush a customer into making an immediate payment.

Verify . If the scammer poses as a utility company employee and is on the phone, make sure they can verify they are with the utility or can verify your account information. If you are unsure, hang up and call your utility directly using the information on your bill or on the utility website.

. If the scammer poses as a utility company employee and is on the phone, make sure they can verify they are with the utility or can verify your account information. If you are unsure, hang up and call your utility directly using the information on your bill or on the utility website. Stop before you act. Think about the information the caller is asking from you. If it seems unsafe or incorrect, rethink the situation and ask questions.

UUAS is a group of more than 150 U.S. and Canadian electric, water and natural gas utilities and their trade associations. UUAS is dedicated to combating imposter utility scams by working with utilities and trade associations to share data and best practices, as well as working together on initiatives to inform and protect customers. Alabama Power’s parent company, Southern Company, is a participating company in UUAS.