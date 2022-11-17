Follow us Outside, Alabama: National Take a Hike Day

In the latest post in Shorelines‘ “Follow us Outside” series that explores Alabama Power’s Preserves, it’s all about hiking on this National Take a Hike Day.

Watch as Steve Thomas, board president of the Cherokee Ridge Alpine Trail Association (CRATA), and Chris Goodman, Alabama Power hydro manager and CRATA board member, talk about hiking the Scenic Overlook Trail at Lake Martin.

The Scenic Overlook Trail is at the trailhead for the Cherokee Ridge Alpine Trail and offers one of the best views of Lake Martin. This Preserves site offers accessible parking, picnic tables, a viewing platform and informative signage along the trail.

CRATA’s first trails, constructed in 2004, consist of three treks totaling 7.2 miles. All three are tied together so you can hike as much or as little as you like.

Nov. 17, National Take a Hike Day, is an ideal time to get outside and enjoy Alabama’s beautiful fall weather. Hiking can be simple – you don’t need to have any heavy equipment – but watch this video for a few tips to ensure a great hiking experience, wherever you go.

Alabama Power Preserves are protected lands around the company’s lakes that were created to enhance natural resources and provide the public with great places to enjoy the rich, ecological diversity of the state. The Preserves offer 70 public-use spaces across 12 reservoirs with free hiking trails, fishing piers, boat launches, picnic tables and more. They are open year-round.

To find a Preserve near you, visit apcpreserves.com.