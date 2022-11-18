James Spann: Cool days, subfreezing mornings continue in Alabama

James Spann forecasts a cool, dry weekend for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

COLD: Here are some temperatures across Alabama just before sunrise:

Trussville — 19

Gadsden — 20

Cullman — 21

Fort Payne — 21

Pell City — 21

Jasper — 21

Haleyville — 22

Decatur — 22

Hueytown — 22

Anniston — 23

Good Hope — 23

Muscle Shoals — 23

Leeds — 24

Greenville — 24

Montgomery — 24

Selma — 25

Birmingham — 26

Huntsville — 26

Demopolis — 26

Tuscaloosa — 27

Dothan — 30

Mobile — 31

No records so far. Birmingham’s record low for Nov. 18 is 20, set in 1959.

Alabama’s weather won’t change much through the weekend with partly to mostly sunny, cool days and clear, cold nights. Highs will be between 50 and 54 degrees today and Saturday, falling back into the upper 40s Sunday. Morning lows remain below freezing, generally in the 20s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday morning will feature another freeze, but a warming trend begins Tuesday, and by Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day afternoon temperatures rise into the low 60s. Forecast confidence remains low due to model inconsistency; for now, we are leaving the forecast dry through Wednesday. Showers are possible on Thanksgiving Day, followed by cooler, drier air Friday and over the following weekend (Nov. 26-27). At one point global models hinted at some risk of strong to severe storms Thursday or Friday, but for now that idea is off the table.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains quiet and tropical storm formation is not expected through early next week. The hurricane season ends at the end of the month.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Expect clear, cold conditions for the high school playoff games tonight, with temperatures falling from the mid 40s at kickoff into the upper 30s by the second half.

Saturday, Alabama will host Austin Peay at Bryant-Denny Stadium (11 a.m. kickoff). The sky will be sunny with temperatures rising from near 49 degrees at kickoff into the mid 50s by the final whistle.

Auburn will host Western Kentucky at Jordan-Hare Stadium (3 p.m. kickoff). It will be partly sunny and about 55 degrees at kickoff, falling into the upper 40s by the fourth quarter.

Saturday night, UAB travels to Baton Rouge to take on LSU (kickoff at 8). Expect a cloudy sky with temperatures hovering around 50 degrees during the game. A passing shower can’t be ruled out.

ON THIS DATE IN 1957: An estimated F2 tornado moved across the Birmingham metro area from Ensley to Tarrant. After touching down in Ensley, the tornado proceeded northeast through the Pratt area and North Birmingham and eventually into Tarrant. Many homes between 22nd and 24th streets on 35th and 36th Avenues North were damaged with numerous large trees down. The Birmingham Airport reported winds of 69 mph and sited the funnel just to the northwest. Damage in Tarrant was mainly to the industrial area. One person was killed and 35 were injured.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.