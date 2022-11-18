More electric vehicle chargers coming to Alabama communities

Leading automotive, research and energy experts will converge in Birmingham next month to explore challenges, opportunities, workforce training, infrastructure and the latest technology in the field of electric vehicles. (Drive Electric Alabama)

New electric vehicle (EV) charging stations are coming to communities across Alabama, thanks to more than $2.45 million in grants awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey.

The 18 grants will be used to install charging stations along highways in several areas of the state.

“As many of Alabama’s automobile manufacturers gear production toward electric vehicles, Alabama must be ready to provide the charging infrastructure needed for those who choose to drive these vehicles,” Ivey said in a news release.

“It is important for Alabama to have electric vehicle charging stations in many locations, so that we can meet the needs of Alabama motorists who choose to drive an electric vehicle, as well as out-of-state drivers who are visiting or passing through our state.”

Funds for all but one of the projects came from appropriations by the Alabama Legislature, with a focus on busy highways away from the interstates. The exception is along Interstate 22 in northwest Alabama, where grant funds will provide a six-bay charger in Guin – the first EV charging station on that interstate in Alabama.

Private companies, utilities and government agencies were eligible to receive the grants. The funds were made available to the state from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program. Additional dollars will be awarded in the future to further develop EV charging infrastructure along Alabama’s interstates. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) is administering the grants.

“These grants are part of a plan to ensure that electric vehicle charging stations are located throughout the state – not just on interstates with upcoming federal funds, but also on or near secondary roads in heavily traveled areas of the state,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join with Gov. Ivey and the many partners in this program.”

The chargers are being installed in the following communities:

Alexander City

Allen Oil Co. of Sylacauga received $200,008 to install a two-bay charging station at Allen’s Food Mart, 4880 U.S. Highway 280.

Decatur

The Municipal Utilities Board of Decatur received $53,800 to install a two-bay station at a downtown location at 110 Moulton St. in Decatur.

Enterprise

Heer Properties was awarded $201,259 to install a two-bay electric charging station at Legacy Foodmart, 6001 Boll Weevil Circle.

Fairhope

The city of Fairhope received $148,626 to install a two-bay charging station at Plantation Pointe Shopping Center, 84 Plantation Pointe.

Geneva

The city of Geneva received $33,840 to install a four-bay charging station on a lot at 614 S. Commerce St.

Guin

Francis Energy received $407,990 to install a six-bay charging station at the Holiday Inn, 5750 Alabama Highway 44.

Guntersville

The Electric Board of Guntersville received $53,906 for a two-bay charging station at a public parking area, 440 Old Town St.

Hartselle

Hartselle Utilities received $54,963 to install a two-bay station at a public parking area, 200 Sparkman St.

Headland

Home Oil Co. received $200,587 to install a two-bay charging station at Hobo Pantry, 16566 U.S. Highway 431.

Helena

The city of Helena received $33,740 to install a two-bay charging station at Helena Sports Complex, 100 Sports Complex Drive.

LaFayette

The city of LaFayette received $119,000 to install a two-bay charging station at U.S. Highway 431.

Montgomery

The Montgomery Airport Authority received $250,000 to install a three-bay charging station at the Montgomery Regional Airport, 4445 U.S. Highway 80.

Orange Beach

Junior Food Stores of West Florida received $216,335 to install a two-bay charging station at Cumberland Farms convenience store, 23679 Canal Road.

Phenix City

The city of Phenix City received $15,448 to install a four-bay charging station at the Phenix City Parks and Recreation Department, 1501 Fifth St. S. The city also received $14,121 to install a four-bay charging station at the 14th Street Parking Garage, 310 14th St.

Robertsdale

The Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance received $198,267 to install a two-bay charging station at the Baldwin County Commission Annex II, 22070 Alabama Highway 59.

Scottsboro

Scottsboro Electric Power Board received $57,968 for a two-bay charging station at its office at 404 E. Willow St.

Sylacauga

Allen Oil Co. of Sylacauga received $198,190 to install a two-bay charging station at Allen’s Food Mart, 42020 U.S. Highway 280.

ADECA and multiple partners, including Alabama Power, worked together to develop the state’s EV infrastructure plan, which is guiding leaders on efforts to expand charging stations and make other improvements to support the growing number of EV drivers in Alabama and those driving through the state. View the plan here.

To learn more about the benefits of EVs and EV-related events in Alabama, visit driveelectricalabama.com.