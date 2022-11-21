James Spann: Warming trend ahead for Alabama; rain returns later this week

ANOTHER FRIGID MORNING: Here are some temperatures across Alabama just before sunrise:

Tuckers Chapel — 17

Meridianville — 18

Gadsden — 18

Oneonta — 18

Trussville — 19

Haleyville — 20

Decatur — 20

Cottondale — 20

Pell City — 20

Chelsea — 21

Cullman — 21

Jasper — 21

Muscle Shoals — 22

Talladega — 22

Fort Payne — 22

Heflin — 22

Leeds — 23

Huntsville — 24

Birmingham — 26

Tuscaloosa — 26

Demopolis — 26

Montgomery — 27

Anniston — 29

Greenville — 29

Dothan — 32

Mobile — 35

For most of Alabama, this is the fifth consecutive morning with subfreezing temperatures. Expect a partly sunny sky today with a high in the 50s.

Clouds will increase tonight, and many places will stay above freezing overnight. A disturbance could squeeze out a shower or two Tuesday, but odds of any one spot getting wet are only 10-20%. The high will be in the upper 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be dry and warmer; the sky will be partly sunny with a high in the 60s. Clouds return for Thanksgiving Day, and we will mention a chance of rain at times late Thursday, Thursday night and early Friday morning. For now, it looks like the main window for rain will come from about 3 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday. Amounts of around one-half inch are likely, and while a rumble of thunder is possible, no severe storms are expected. Temperatures will be very pleasant Thanksgiving Day, with a high in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be a little cooler; with lingering clouds, the high will be between 57 and 62 degrees.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We believe the weekend will be dry with partly to mostly sunny days and fair nights; highs will be around 60, lows in the 40s.

IRON BOWL: For the biggest football game of the year in Tuscaloosa (Auburn at Alabama, 2:30 p.m. kickoff), the sky will be partly sunny with a kickoff temperature near 62 degrees, falling back into the 50s by the fourth quarter. For now, we see no risk of rain.

NEXT WEEK: The first half of the week looks dry and pleasant, with highs in the 60s; global models suggest some risk of rain toward the end of the week.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains quiet, and hurricane season ends in nine days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1992: The Nov. 21-23 tornado outbreak was the third largest in recorded history and one of the longest continuous outbreaks ever recorded. There was no break in tornado activity from 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 21, when the tornadoes started in Texas, until 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 23, when the last tornadoes lifted in North Carolina. On this date, severe thunderstorms spawned six tornadoes within 70 minutes in the Houston metro area in Texas. At one time, there were three on the ground in Harris County. The strongest, an F4, tracked 20 miles through the eastern suburbs of Houston, destroying 200 homes and damaging 1,000 more.

A long-track F4 had a damage path in Mississippi of 128 miles, stretching from just outside Hopewell to just west of Sherwood. Twelve people were killed, eight of them in mobile homes. Another 122 people were injured as this monster tore across seven counties while damaging or destroying at least 700 homes, including well-built brick mansions.

Thirteen tornadoes would touch down in Alabama on Nov. 22.

