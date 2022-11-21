People of Alabama: Stacy Aderholt of Shelby

How did you find your calling?

“My mom was a teacher, and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m not going to be a teacher.’ Every time I came home from college, I’d help in her classroom. I was like, ‘I think this is where I need to be.’ I struggled between, do I want to be a social worker or do I want to be an educator? I decided to go into education because I felt like I could also put into practice the social work part of it – the helping, the caring, the loving on people, to help them be successful. Sometimes people don’t know how to advocate for themselves. I felt like I can span the gap, that I can help them do things that they didn’t realize they could do. I want to see you graduate across that stage because you’re a part of this family. Once you leave, I tell parents, ‘You can still call me. I’m still there for you because I want your child to be successful for life, not just for the six years I have them.’” – Stacy Aderholt of Shelby