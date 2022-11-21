Published On: 11.21.22 | 

By: Ryan Brown

The Next Round Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill: College football week 12

TNRFeature

It's Iron Bowl week. Alabama hosts Auburn this Saturday. (UA Athletics / AU Athletics)

It’s Iron Bowl week. It’s Saban vs. Cadillac as Lane Kiffin rumors swirl. The Next Round guys talk about it, along with Tennessee’s collapse in this week’s Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill.

The Next Round Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill looks at week 12 in college football from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The Next Round is hosted by Jim Dunaway, Ryan Brown and a usually more animated Lance Taylor, and can be watched on YouTube and Facebook or heard on smart speakers and podcast streaming live weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

