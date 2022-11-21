The Next Round Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill: College football week 12
It’s Iron Bowl week. It’s Saban vs. Cadillac as Lane Kiffin rumors swirl. The Next Round guys talk about it, along with Tennessee’s collapse in this week’s Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill.
The Next Round Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill looks at week 12 in college football from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.
The Next Round is hosted by Jim Dunaway, Ryan Brown and a usually more animated Lance Taylor, and can be watched on YouTube and Facebook or heard on smart speakers and podcast streaming live weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.