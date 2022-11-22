James Spann: Rain returns to Alabama late this week; afternoons stay pleasant

RADAR CHECK: The showers that were over north Alabama earlier today have moved out, and most of Alabama is dry this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures are in the 60s, very close to seasonal averages for late November. Tonight will be mostly fair with a low between 38 and 42 degrees. REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be dry and pleasant with a partly sunny sky. Temperatures rise into the upper 60s. By Thanksgiving Day, the high will be close to 70 degrees with clouds on the increase. Some rain could reach west Alabama by mid to late afternoon, but the better chance will come Thursday night into Friday. Periods of rain are likely, with a thunderstorm possible. Severe storms are not expected, and Friday’s high will be in the low 60s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: New global model data continues to suggest rain will linger into the first half of the weekend. For Saturday, expect occasional rain with some thunder possible. Rain will end from west to east late in the day and Saturday night. The high will be in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will feature a partly sunny sky with a high in the mid 60s. Rain amounts from Thursday night through Saturday night could exceed 2 inches in spots across Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: The weather stays dry and pleasant Monday and Tuesday. A weather disturbance will bring a chance of rain Wednesday and Wednesday night. Drier air returns Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the 60s through the week, and we see no sign of any freezing temperatures here for the next 10 days. Temperatures will likely be above average as we head into December. IRON BOWL: For Saturday’s big game (Auburn at Alabama, 2:30 p.m. kickoff in Tuscaloosa), periods of rain are likely with potential for some thunder. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s at kickoff, falling to near 60 by the final whistle. Take the rain gear.

TROPICS: All remains quiet, and tropical storm formation is very unlikely for the rest of the month. The hurricane season ends in eight days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1992: A total of 45 tornadoes touched down in the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys. Georgia was hard hit with two F4, one F3 and three F2 tornadoes that killed six people and injured 144. Indiana had 15 tornadoes to set records for an outbreak in November and the most tornadoes in the whole month of November. One, an F4 multiple-vortex type, cut a 22-mile path through extreme southeastern Indiana and northern Kentucky. This tornado debunked the myth that twisters don’t cross rivers, as this devastating tornado crossed the Ohio River twice. Indiana had 15 tornadoes to set two state records, the largest November tornado outbreak and the most tornadoes in November. This outbreak made a significant contribution to what was to become the biggest November ever for the U.S. concerning the number of tornadoes.

Alabama had 13 tornadoes touch down, ranging in strength from F0 to F2, with no deaths and 53 injuries. The tornado with the most injuries occurred just outside Sardis City, where multiple structures were damaged and 12 people were injured.

