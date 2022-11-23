Published On: 11.23.22 | 

5 holiday performances you have to attend in Alabama

The magic of the holidays can be found on Alabama stages.

Here are five must-see holiday performances happening across the state in December:

  1. Fantasy Playhouse presents “A Christmas Carol” in Huntsville Dec. 2-4, 9-11
  2. Cirque Dreams Holidaze in Birmingham Dec. 9-10
  3. Mobile Symphony Orchestra: A Cinematic Christmas in Mobile Dec. 10-11
  4. Trans-Siberian Orchestra: “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” in Birmingham Dec. 15
  5. Alabama Ballet’s 20th year anniversary production of George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” in Birmingham Dec. 16-23
We’re counting down to Christmas. Be sure to also see our list of 6 places to see holiday lights across Alabama.

