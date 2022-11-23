James Spann: Rain returns to Alabama Thursday night into Friday morning

James Spann forecasts some wet weather for the long Thanksgiving weekend from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: We have a few showers across parts of east and southeast Alabama early this morning; that will push into Georgia soon and most of the day will be dry. With a partly sunny sky, we project a high between 66 and 71 degrees for most communities this afternoon. The average high for Birmingham on Nov. 23 is 63. The weather is quiet over much of the nation today, a great day for Thanksgiving Eve travel.

Clouds will increase Thursday, and some rain could reach west Alabama late in the day. Rain is likely statewide Thursday night into Friday; the main window will come from about 6 p.m. through noon. Some thunder is possible, but there is no risk of severe storms. Highs will be close to 70 degrees Thursday, followed by low to mid 60s Friday.

THE WEEKEND: Another round of rain is likely Saturday across Alabama as an upper low west of the state lifts out. There is little to no surface-based instability available, so no risk of severe storms and probably little thunder. The rain will end from west to east Saturday night. Rain amounts from Thursday night through Saturday night will be 2-3 inches over the northern two-thirds of Alabama, with 1-2 inches for the southeast counties.

The sky becomes partly sunny Sunday. Highs over the weekend will be in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Dry, pleasant weather continues Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 60s. Then, a fairly dynamic weather system will bring rain and storms to the state Wednesday and Wednesday night; some instability will be available for this system, and strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out. Dry, cooler air returns Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 50s.

IRON BOWL: For the biggest game of the year in Alabama Saturday (Auburn at Alabama, 2:30 p.m. kickoff), the sky will be cloudy with periods of rain likely. For now, odds of a lightning delay look low; temperatures will be in the mid 60s at kickoff, falling to near 60 by the final whistle. Take the rain gear.

ON THIS DATE IN 1912: The Rouse Simmons was a three-masted schooner famous for sinking during a violent storm on Lake Michigan. The ship was bound for Chicago with a cargo of Christmas trees when it foundered off the coast of Two Rivers, Wisconsin, killing all on board.

ON THIS DATE IN 2004: An EF-1 tornado moved through parts of Lamar and Marion counties, producing considerable damage in a broad zone from near Detroit to Hamilton. More tornadoes would touch down the following morning.

