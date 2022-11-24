James Spann: Mild Thanksgiving Day for Alabama, with rain tonight

HAPPY THANKSGIVING! Temperatures will rise into the 67- to 72-degree range across Alabama today with clouds increasing. Most communities will be dry during the day, but rain moves into the state tonight. The main window for rain will come from about 9 tonight through noon Friday; amounts of around 1 inch are likely. Some thunder is possible, but no severe storms are expected.

Most places across Alabama will be dry Friday afternoon and night, although clouds will linger. The high will be in the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday morning will be dry across the state; then we will introduce the chance of scattered showers Saturday afternoon, mainly over the western counties. It will be another mild day, with a high close to 70 degrees, almost 10 degrees above average for late November. Another round of rain is likely Saturday night into early Sunday as an upper low to the west lifts out.

The Storm Prediction Center has introduced a low-end, marginal risk of severe thunderstorms for the southwest corner of Alabama Saturday night. A few storms there could produce strong, gusty winds. There is also some conditional threat for a tornado or two as well, but for the rest of the state no severe storms are expected.

The Saturday night/early Sunday rain event should also bring around 1 inch of rain to the state. The sky becomes partly sunny Sunday afternoon as dry air returns; the high will be close to 70.

NEXT WEEK: Dry weather is the story Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Then, a dynamic system will push rain and storms into the state Wednesday. We can’t rule out a few strong to severe storms with this, but it is too early to define the threat. Dry, cooler air arrives Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 50s.

HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF GAMES: The weather will be dry for the high school football games across Alabama Friday night. The sky will be mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 50s.

IRON BOWL: It will be a mild day for the biggest football game of the year in Alabama Saturday (Auburn at Alabama, 2:30 p.m. kickoff). We are now projecting low 70s at kickoff. A passing shower or two can’t be ruled out, but the widespread rain won’t arrive in Tuscaloosa until the completion of the game. The chance of a shower Saturday afternoon is 30-35%. Temperatures fall into the mid 60s by the final whistle, and rain becomes widespread across west Alabama by 9 Saturday night.

Saturday morning will be dry for the tailgaters.

ON THIS DATE IN 2001: Three dozen tornadoes touched down in Alabama. The first major tornado of the day cut a 39-mile path from near Kennedy in Lamar County to just south of Carbon Hill in Walker County. Two people died in a mobile home near Kennedy. An F2 tornado cut a short path through Haleyville in Winston County just before 11:30 a.m., injuring 13 people.

Just northeast of Birmingham, an F2 tornado moved along I-59 near Argo as it cut a nearly 14-mile path into St. Clair County.

The strongest tornado of the day touched down about 1:19 p.m. southeast of Oneonta in Blount County. The tornado produced three distinct areas of F4 damage. The other two fatalities of the day occurred near Sand Rock in Cherokee County just after 3 p.m. as an F2 tornado cut an 8-mile path. Again, the fatalities were in a mobile home.

ON THIS DATE IN 2004: Sixteen tornadoes touched down in Alabama, including one that touched down near the Talladega Superspeedway. It would go on to move through Bynum, where two mobile homes were heavily damaged by fallen trees, with one of those trees killing a 75-year-old woman.

