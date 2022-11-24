James Spann: Rain for Alabama tonight, Friday morning

HAPPY THANKSGIVING: Today has been a dry, mild Thanksgiving Day across Alabama with temperatures in the low 70s in many areas this afternoon. This is about 10 degrees above average for Nov. 24. Rain will move into the state tonight, continuing Friday morning; amounts of one-half to 1 inch are likely. Some thunder is possible, but there is no risk of severe thunderstorms.

Most of the rain will be over by noon, and the weather will be dry Friday afternoon and night. We project a high in the mid 60s.

REST OF THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy and mild, with a high between 65 and 70 degrees. Scattered showers will likely develop over the western half of the state by afternoon, but the rain will be widespread statewide Saturday night. A few strong thunderstorms are possible over the southwest corner of the state, where the Storm Prediction Center has defined a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe storms. A few storms there could produce strong, gusty winds. There is also some conditional threat for a tornado or two, but for the rest of the state no severe storms are expected.

The Saturday night/early Sunday event should bring around 1 inch of rain to the state. The sky becomes partly sunny Sunday afternoon as dry air returns; the high will be in the mid to upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Dry weather is the story Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Then, a dynamic system will push rain and storms into the state Wednesday. We can’t rule out a few strong to severe storms with this, but it is too early to define the threat. Dry, cooler air arrives Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 50s.

HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF GAMES: The weather will be dry for the high school football games across Alabama Friday night. The sky will be mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 50s.

IRON BOWL: It will be a mild day for the biggest football game of the year in Alabama Saturday (Auburn at Alabama, 2:30 p.m. kickoff). Expect a temperature near 70 degrees at kickoff. A passing shower or two is possible during the game, but the most widespread rain won’t arrive in Tuscaloosa until after the completion of the game. The chance of a shower Saturday afternoon is 40-45%. Temperatures fall into the mid 60s by the final whistle, and rain becomes widespread across west Alabama by 9 Saturday night.

Saturday morning should be dry for the tailgaters.

ON THIS DATE IN 2001: Three dozen tornadoes touched down in Alabama. The first major tornado of the day cut a 39-mile path from near Kennedy in Lamar County to just south of Carbon Hill in Walker County. Two people died in a mobile home near Kennedy. An F2 tornado cut a short path through Haleyville in Winston County just before 11:30 a.m., injuring 13 people.

Just northeast of Birmingham, an F2 tornado moved along I-59 near Argo as it cut a nearly 14-mile path into St. Clair County.

The strongest tornado of the day touched down about 1:19 p.m. southeast of Oneonta in Blount County. The tornado produced three distinct areas of F4 damage. The other two fatalities of the day occurred near Sand Rock in Cherokee County just after 3 p.m. as an F2 tornado cut an 8-mile path. Again, the fatalities were in a mobile home.

ON THIS DATE IN 2004: Sixteen tornadoes touched down in Alabama, including one that touched down near the Talladega Superspeedway. It would go on to move through Bynum, where two mobile homes were heavily damaged by fallen trees, with one of those trees killing a 75-year-old woman.

