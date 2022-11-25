James Spann: Mostly dry afternoon, night ahead for Alabama; more rain over the weekend

James Spann forecasts a break in the rain for Alabama through Saturday morning from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: Rain continues this morning across parts of east Alabama near the Georgia line. We also see some scattered light rain over the northwest counties. The rain should be over by midday, and we project dry weather this afternoon and tonight with some clearing possible. The high will be in the mid 60s over north Alabama, with low 70s for the southern third of the state.

THE WEEKEND: Dry weather continues Saturday morning, but a few scattered showers could pop up over west Alabama Saturday afternoon. The most widespread rain over the weekend will come Saturday night, generally between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for southwest Alabama, including places like Mobile, Evergreen, Monroeville, Fairhope and Jackson. While this isn’t a major threat, storms across Alabama Saturday night may produce locally damaging gusts and a tornado or two. For the rest of the state, there is no risk of severe storms, and probably not much thunder. Rain amounts will be around 1 inch.

On Sunday, the sky becomes partly sunny as dry air returns. Highs will be generally in the mid to upper 60s over the weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Dry weather continues Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Then, a dynamic weather system will move into the state Wednesday with a risk of strong thunderstorms, possibly severe. It’s still too early to know the magnitude of the threat; we will keep an eye on parameters over the weekend. The SPC does define a risk of severe storms just west of Alabama Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. Dry air returns Thursday and Friday. HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF GAMES: The weather will be dry for the high school football games across Alabama tonight. The sky will be mostly fair with temperatures generally in the 50s; some fog is possible.

IRON BOWL: It will be a mild day for the biggest football game of the year in Alabama Saturday (Auburn at Alabama, 2:30 p.m. kickoff). Expect a temperature in the upper 60s at kickoff. A passing shower is possible during the game, but the most widespread rain won’t arrive in Tuscaloosa until after the completion of the game. The chance of a passing shower Saturday afternoon is 25-35%. Temperatures fall into the low 60s by the final whistle, and rain becomes widespread across west Alabama by 9 Saturday night.

Saturday morning should be dry for the tailgaters.

ON THIS DATE IN 1950: A storm called the “storm of the century” affected the eastern part of the U.S., killing hundreds and causing millions of dollars in damages. New York City recorded a 94-mph wind gust and Bear Mountain, just north of the city, recorded a 140-mph gust. Record low temperatures were reported on the southern end of this storm in Tennessee and North Carolina. The storm was unique as Pittsburgh saw 30 inches of snow, while Buffalo saw 50 degrees with 50-mph wind gusts.

The temperature at Birmingham dropped to 5 degrees, the coldest November temperature on record. Snow fell over the northern half of the state the day before, on Nov. 24.

ON THIS DATE IN 1986: An EF3 tornado carved out a path of 44 miles through parts of Coffee, Dale and Barbour counties in southeast Alabama. The twister developed in the New Brockton area, then moved through Ariton, Elamville, Clio and Clayton, where it dissipated. There were three injuries in New Brockton and one church, three homes and two other buildings were destroyed. Another church and 17 houses were damaged. Near Ariton, an injury occurred in a mobile home.

