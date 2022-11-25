This Seafood Dynamite explodes onto the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

The Seafood Dynamite dip at Vintage Year is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama. (Chad Allen / Alabama News Center)

When a restaurant has been in business successfully for three decades, you don’t want to shake things up too much.

But when executive chef Eric Rivera took charge at Vintage Year in Montgomery, he added a dish to the menu that quickly blew up.

Seafood Dynamite at Vintage Year is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Seafood Dynamite blends shrimp, oysters and other seafood with Conecuh Sausage into a saucy dip that explodes with flavor and is perfect for sharing.

It has earned a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama.