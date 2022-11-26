Alabama beats Auburn, breaks record in food and fund drive

University of Alabama students celebrate after raising almost 566,000 pounds of food for Beat Auburn Beat Hunger. (contributed)

Students at the University of Alabama (UA) and Auburn University (AU) collected more than 1 million pounds of food to support Alabama families in need in their annual rivalry food drive.

UA students raised 565,983 pounds of food in their “Beat Auburn Beat Hunger” drive. The total tops Auburn’s drive, which collected 516,611 pounds. It also smashes the UA school record of 319,437 pounds raised in 2021 .

The results were announced at an event at the West Alabama Food Bank, based in Northport. All food and money collected during the Beat Auburn Beat Hunger food drive that ran Sept. 17 to Nov. 17 benefits the West Alabama Food Bank, which serves nine counties in West Alabama.

Beat Auburn Beat Hunger team leader Kate Graziano said the competition outcome demonstrates the power of community.

“Food insecurity is not an issue that can be solved by one person overnight — it takes the constant commitment of fellow neighbors advocating for and supporting those in need,” she said.

This was the 29th year for the friendly food and fund drive competition between UA and AU. AU’s donations will benefit the Food Bank of East Alabama, which serves seven counties in that region.

Jean Rykaczewski, executive director of the West Alabama Food Bank, told the Tuscaloosa News the food drive is a wonderful way to show school pride while helping others.

“… Regardless of who wins, we have to remember that this is food that is getting back into the communities. And this year, above every year, when inflation is high and groceries are costing more, we’re just very thankful for the food and the money that allows us to help the individuals in the state of Alabama.”

Portions of this story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.