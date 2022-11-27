Wonderland Under Warrior returns to Alabama’s Rickwood Caverns State Park

This time of year, Rickwood Caverns transforms into Wonderland Under Warrior, with its spectacular rock formations illuminated by festive light displays. (contributed)

Alabama’s Rickwood Caverns will again transform into a unique winter wonderland for the holiday season this year.

Known as Wonderland Under Warrior, the park’s centerpiece cave system will feature festive light displays, decorations and characters who are available for photos. It all accentuates the cave’s natural formations.

“It’s clear Wonderland Under Warrior has become one of the top attractions at the park every year, and families seem to come back each holiday season to enjoy it,” said Chris Bentley, Rickwood Caverns State Park superintendent.

Wonderland Under Warrior began Nov. 19 and runs through Jan. 8, 2023, operating from 2 to 8 p.m. The last tickets will be sold daily at 7:30 p.m. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made online at www.reservealapark.com.

The attraction will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Dec. 24-25; New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31; and most Mondays and Tuesdays.

A complete schedule can be found on the park’s website. All regular cave tours are suspended for the duration of Wonderland Under Warrior. Those tours will resume in 2023.

The cave temperature remains at 62 degrees year-round. The park’s gift shop will be decorated for the holidays and offer gifts, ornaments, snacks and hot cocoa for purchase.

Wonderland Under Warrior features an out-and-back self-guided tour, so the 110-step ascent at the end of the normal cave tour is not required. This makes the walk easier for guests with mobility issues or small children. The entire walk is about 1 mile inside the cave.

Rickwood Caverns State Park is just off Interstate 65 in Warrior, about 30 miles north of downtown Birmingham and about 75 miles south of Huntsville.