People of Alabama: Logan Lara of Tuscaloosa

Logan Lara is studying to be an investment banker at the University of Alabama but he also has an interest in acting. (Tamika Moore / People of Alabama)

“I did theater all four years of high school. I love improv. I love acting. It’s always been kind of a dream of mine to join an improv or an acting club. At our school, there isn’t currently an improv club. I want to start it up again. I think the best thing about theater in general is it creates an environment where we have to be our most vulnerable selves. I love being in a moment where I cannot act myself, but be able to perform something that isn’t me, or something that is far from something that I would portray. I remember in high school, I did a scene from a ‘Death of a Salesman,’ which was the beginning scene. My character was in a conflict with his wife because he was having suicidal thoughts. I loved exploring that. Not only from a personal perspective, but how it affects the people around you. I love tackling those topics from an actor’s perspective because I feel like it gives us a good way to become vulnerable.” – Logan Lara, 18, of Tuscaloosa

Lara is a freshman at the University of Alabama who wants to be an investment banker.

Lara moved to Alabama from Houston and loves many things about the state.

“I’m so happy to be here in Alabama now seeing that there’s such a big Hispanic community because that’s something that I was afraid of lacking here. So far, I think my favorite thing about Alabama is the nature. I love the nature here. That’s one thing that it has over Houston. The trees are so much more beautiful. The lakes are amazing. It’s just incredible to look at and incredible to see. I’m really enjoying the nature and the weather.”

These are the faces and stories of people from all walks of life who call Alabama home. People of Alabama is a Red Clay Media and Alabama NewsCenter partnership.