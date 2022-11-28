The Next Round Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill: Analyzing the Iron Bowl, Alabama’s playoff hopes
Alabama defeated Auburn in the Iron Bowl. Now what? Can the Tide still make the College Football Playoff? The Next Round guys answer those questions along with a look at the big win for Alabama basketball over the weekend in the Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill.
The Next Round Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill looks back at the Iron Bowl from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.
The Next Round is hosted by Jim Dunaway, Ryan Brown and a usually more animated Lance Taylor, and can be watched on YouTube and Facebook or heard on smart speakers and podcast streaming live weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.