Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Startup Spotlight: Solar Unsoiled

The Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator is in its third year with 10 startups from Alabama, other states and even other countries. Alabama NewsCenter is putting a spotlight on all the companies in the 2022 class.

In this Startup Spotlight, we look at Solar Unsoiled.

Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator 2022: Solar Unsoiled from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Company: Solar Unsoiled

Company hometown: Durham, North Carolina

Leadership: CEO Michael Valerino and CTO Harold Nyikal

Alabama NewsCenter: What is your company’s overall focus and mission?

Michael Valerino: Maximize profit in the solar industry via a SaaS platform that optimizes cleaning schedules of dirty solar panels.

ANC: What inspired you to start this company? How do you want to contribute to the future of energy and tech?

Valerino: This work spun out of my Ph.D. research on the impacts of air pollution to solar energy production (known as soiling). Connecting with the solar industry allowed us to learn the pain points and develop a product that solves the issues. Our team wants to make it easy to optimize around soiling – with the mission of helping move further toward a renewable future.

ANC: What attracted you to the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Valerino: I could tell from my first conversation with Nate Schmidt and Brooke Gillis that they were setting up a special Techstars program here in Birmingham. Combining their leadership with the support of Alabama Power in a program that was specific to energy tech made it a perfect fit for Solar Unsoiled. On top of all of this, the program was fully in-person, which was important to me.

ANC: What is the No. 1 thing you would like potential investors to understand about your company?

Valerino: Solar panels get dirty even where it rains, and no – you cannot just look at the panels and tell how dirty they are.

ANC: What takeaways do you hope to gain for your company by participating in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator?

Valerino: Entrepreneurship mentoring, deeper industry knowledge and expanded network.

ANC: What is your opinion of Birmingham so far?

Valerino: I have really been enjoying my time here, it seems like a special place.

You can find Solar Unsoiled online at www.solarunsoiled.com and on LinkedIn.

Alabama NewsCenter is highlighting the 2022 Class of startups participating in the Techstars Alabama EnergyTech Accelerator. Learn more about Techstars here.