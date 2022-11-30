James Spann: Clearing, cooler weather for Alabama today

James Spann forecasts improving weather for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: A band of storms continues to push through south Alabama early this morning; a tornado warning was in effect for parts of northern Baldwin County just before sunrise. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for the southeast corner of Alabama this morning, including places like Dothan, Ozark, Geneva and Abbeville.

Storms will end over south Alabama by midmorning; for the rest of the state, today will be mostly sunny, breezy and cooler, with temperatures falling into the 50s over the northern counties. South Alabama will see sunshine this afternoon with temperatures in the 60s. Tonight will be clear and cold, with a freeze for the northern half of the state; expect a low early Thursday between 26 and 32 degrees there. During the day, the sky will be sunny with a high in the 50s; south Alabama will see a high in the 60s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Friday will feature a partly to mostly sunny sky with a high in the 60s. On Saturday, a cold front will bring showers to the state. This won’t be an all-day kind of rain or a washout, but be ready for occasional showers if you have something planned outdoors. The day will be mild with a high between 65 and 70 degrees. The front will stall out, meaning we will need to keep some risk of showers in the forecast for Sunday as well. Sunday will be cooler over north and central Alabama, with a high in the upper 50s. There will be no risk of severe storms over the weekend and probably very little thunder.

NEXT WEEK: With the stalled surface front around, there will be some risk of showers for the first half of the week with highs in the 60s and 70s. Cooler, drier air returns by Thursday and Friday. TUESDAY NIGHT’S STORMS: A tornado produced significant damage from near Eutaw in Greene County to Stewart in Hale County Tuesday night. Other damage was reported in Tallassee and Locust Fork, possibly from a tornado in both places. Straight-line winds knocked down trees in a number of counties.

HURRICANE SEASON ENDS TODAY: This hurricane season produced 14 named storms (winds of 39 mph or greater), of which eight became hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or greater) and two intensified to major hurricanes, with winds reaching 111 mph or greater. An average hurricane season has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

The 2022 season saw three hurricane landfalls along the coast of the U.S. mainland. Hurricane Ian made landfall first as a Category 4 storm in Cayo Costa, Florida, and again as a Category 1 in Georgetown, South Carolina. As a Category 4 with 150 mph maximum sustained winds, Ian tied for the fifth-strongest hurricane ever to make landfall in the U.S. Hurricane Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 in north Hutchinson Island, Florida.

ON THIS DATE IN 1925: An extremely rare late-November hurricane began to affect the west coast of Florida as it strengthened during the day. The storm made landfall very early on Dec. 1 south of Tampa Bay, weakened to a tropical storm as it crossed central Florida and exited around St. Augustine. The storm regained hurricane strength off Jacksonville late Dec. 1. Heavy rain continued over northeast Florida on Dec. 2. Gale-force winds were reported from the Keys to Jacksonville and more than 50 people lost their lives, mostly on ships at sea. Damage along the coast south of Jacksonville was heavy, and excessive rain and wind seriously damaged citrus and truck crops.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.