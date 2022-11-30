Power Moves: Sheron Rose helps Montgomery keep moving forward

Sheron Rose, the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce's executive vice president of External Affairs, is one of the people who works tirelessly to improve Montgomery. (contributed)

Since 2015, Sheron Rose has been a leader in the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce, where she is exposed to opportunities that foster economic and community growth. She has been a pioneer in the city of Montgomery, helping to pave the way for growth and development that will benefit the city for generations to come.

“Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of being affiliated with great organizations and people,” said Rose, the Chamber’s executive vice president for External Affairs. “Being a part of the Chamber of Commerce team has provided an opportunity to expand and broaden my scope of responsibilities in ways that have a positive impact on the community. The results have been rewarding.”

Power Moves: Sheron Rose of the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Rose’s primary area of focus has been on forming partnerships and working on key projects with elected officials from the local, state and federal levels, as well as leaders of education, the military and community organizations. Supporting Montgomery’s emphasis on career and technical education, she has taken part in many community decisions regarding public education. That includes efforts to encourage students pursuing college, career or military pathways.

“We have experienced success in engaging the community more in public education that adequately prepares students for life after high school graduation,” Rose said. “We’re also seeing increased community involvement in the educational system through greater participation and involvement in the activities of the school board, including as candidates for seats on the board.

“There’s a great awareness that the students of today will make the decisions that impact the life of our community tomorrow.”

Rose said her most rewarding initiative to date is working with Mayor Steven Reed and the Montgomery City Council in 2020 to pass a property tax increase for Montgomery Public Schools. It was the first such increase approved by voters in more than 50 years.

Sheron Rose is proud of the teamwork at the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce. (contributed) Sheron Rose loves Montgomery and works to make it better. (contributed) Sheron Rose is a key point person between the Montgomery Chamber and elected officials on every level. (contributed)

Looking to the future, Rose anticipates that Montgomery will continue to expand its military footprint, increase its engagement with the growing corporate community, attract young talent from throughout Alabama and across the country, and continue to expand its cultural and entertainment offerings. The city will keep making progress, she said.

“The future of Montgomery continues to move forward with growth in so many areas,” Rose said. “Our elected and community leadership has planned the work and is working the plan.”

Power Moves, an ongoing series by Alabama NewsCenter, celebrates the contributions of multicultural leaders in Alabama.