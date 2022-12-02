Alabama Business Charitable Trust Fund honors Dorothy Crosby’s legacy with new, annual grant for nonprofits

Dorothy Crosby spent much of her life helping others, as the energy services coordinator at the community action agency supporting families in need in Jefferson County, and as the longtime chairman of the board of the Alabama Business Charitable Trust Fund (ABC Trust).

Created by Alabama Power in 1992, the ABC Trust works with community action agencies, nonprofits and the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs to support the energy needs of low-income families in 60 counties in central and south Alabama. The trust works with partner organizations to support weatherization projects and other basic human needs.

Tanganyika Grayson, ABC Trust associate director, said Crosby, who died in 2021, helped guide the ABC Trust over many years as it evolved to effectively meet the needs of low-income families across the state.

Now, Crosby’s legacy will live on with a new ABC Trust grant named in Crosby’s honor. The annual Dorothy Crosby Legacy Award will support a community action agency or nonprofit partner of the ABC Trust that is doing exemplary work serving its clients.

The Macon-Russell Community Action Agency was recently honored with the inaugural Dorothy Crosby Legacy Award for its innovative work supporting education for youths and adults. The award was presented during a special event commemorating the ABC Trust’s 30th anniversary.

Learn more about Crosby’s legacy of helping others in this video:

Alabama’s Dorothy Crosby Leaves Powerful Legacy from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.