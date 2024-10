Alabama National Guard soldiers and airmen conduct realistic casualty evacuation training

Alabama National Guard soldiers and airmen conduct realistic CASEVAC training in Titus, Alabama. (Army National Guard photos by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye). (Army National Guard photos by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye). Alabama National Guard CBRNE Enhanced Response Force Packages (CERFP)Airmen and Soldiers took part in a Casualty evacuation (CASEVAC) exercise, using actors to portray protesters and victims creating realistic stressors to simulate the chaos of a real-world emergency.

A tense political protest turns uglier when, suddenly, a bomb explodes. There are multiple casualties that have to be evacuated quickly while the angry protestors complicate the rescue.

Alabama National Guard Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) Enhanced Response Force Packages (CERFP) airmen and soldiers recently took part in a casualty evacuation (CASEVAC) exercise, using actor-protestors made up of Army and Air Force ROTC students from Alabama State University and Auburn University.

And while the premise of the exercise – the banning of Slurpees – might seem silly, the tactics and skills that were practiced during the training could not have been more serious.

See the scenario unfold in this video:

Alabama National Guard conducts joint CASEVAC training exercise from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The goal: to create realistic stressors to simulate the chaos of a real-world emergency.