Great Southern Wood plans $13.7 million Alabama expansion project

Great Southern Wood's $13.7 million expansion of its treatment plant in Mobile County will improve the facility’s traffic flow, storage and its ability to process imports and exports through the Port of Mobile. (contributed)

Great Southern Wood plans to invest $13.7 million in an expansion project at its treatment facility in Mobile County, allowing the company to create 12 jobs and retain 78 current positions, according to the Mobile Chamber.

The project will improve the facility’s traffic flow, storage and its ability to process imports and exports through the Port of Mobile.

“We have a very strong leadership team and workforce in Mobile, and this expansion makes a strong statement about our ongoing commitment to our team, the Mobile community and the residential, construction and industrial markets we serve from this facility,” said Jimmy Rane, Great Southern’s founder, president and CEO.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this expansion, not only what it means for our company, but what it means for Mobile and the Gulf Coast region as well,” he said.

Great Southern Wood produces and distributes pressure-treated lumber marketed for decks, fences and landscaping projects under YellaWood and other brands.

The expansion builds on the Mobile area’s growing logistics and distribution network.

“It’s all about being more efficient when getting products to suppliers,” said Mobile Chamber President and CEO Bradley Byrne. “This is not only an investment into the Great Southern Wood facility, but an investment into the growth and expansion of the port.”

Strong partnership

Great Southern Wood has been active in the Irvington community since the treatment facility opened in 1976.

“Great Southern Wood’s expansion project will preserve and create jobs at its Mobile facility while also supporting the growth of the region’s distribution and logistics infrastructure,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “In addition, the investment reflects the company’s commitment to a community that values it as a long-standing partner.”

The company plans to break ground on the expansion in January 2023 and anticipates completing it by the end of February 2024.

Alabama Power has been a strategic partner in this project.

“Great Southern Wood’s expansion in Irvington is an impactful success story for economic development in our state,” said Leigh Davis, vice president of Economic and Community Development at Alabama Power. “We are proud to be one of the partners supporting the continued growth of this company and this industry.”

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.