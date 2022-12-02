James Spann: Mostly dry Friday for Alabama; showers return Saturday

James Spann forecasts a dry Friday, wet Saturday for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

WARMER THIS AFTERNOON: We project a high in the mid-60s over north Alabama today, with low 70s for the southern counties of the state. The average high for Birmingham on Dec. 2 is 60. Clouds will increase tonight ahead of a cold front.

We note a few showers on radar over north Alabama early this morning, but a decent part of the day will be dry.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with occasional showers — not raining all day, no severe storms and probably little thunder. Showers will be fewer in number over the southern counties, and the high will be in the 60s. On Sunday the best chance of showers will shift down into south Alabama; the day will be drier for the north and central part of the state, with only isolated showers. The high Sunday will be in the 50s over north Alabama, with 60s to the south.

NEXT WEEK: The weather looks mild and rather unsettled for much of the week, with some risk of showers just about daily. The more significant rain will come over the northern half of the state, with showers fewer in number over south Alabama thanks to a strong upper high over the Gulf of Mexico. There will be no risk of severe storms through the week, and highs will exceed 70 in most places Tuesday through Friday. Temperatures will trend colder by the following weekend, Dec. 10-11, but there’s still no sign of any bitterly cold Arctic air for the next seven to 10 days across the Deep South. RAIN UPDATE: Here are rain totals for the year so far, and the departure from average:

Birmingham — 59.84 inches (7.95 inches above average)

Mobile — 59.57 (2.2 inches below average)

Tuscaloosa — 55.42 (6.81 above average)

Montgomery — 51.95 (5.65 above average)

Huntsville — 48.74 (0.14 above average)

Muscle Shoals — 45.74 (3.2 below average)

Anniston — 44.78 (2.88 below average)

Dothan — 43.34 (5.88 below average)

ON THIS DATE IN 1896: An early-season snow and ice storm struck the southeastern U.S. Eleven inches of snow fell at Charlotte, North Carolina, and 6 inches at Atlanta. Part of north and east Alabama had light snow, but the heavier amounts were east of the state.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.