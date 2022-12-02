James Spann: Rain in Alabama at times Saturday; mostly dry Sunday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

THIS AFTERNOON: We have a mix of sun and clouds across Alabama this afternoon. Temperatures are in the 60s over north Alabama and close to 70 over the southern counties of the state. We continue to see a few sprinkles on radar, but most places are dry. Clouds increase tonight with a low between 55 and 62 degrees.

Saturday will be cloudy with occasional showers — not an all-day rain, with no risk of severe storms and probably not much thunder. The high will be 65-70 over north Alabama, with low 70s possible to the south. On Sunday, the surface front will drift down into far south Alabama, and most of the state will be dry with lingering clouds and highs in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: The front will drift northward early next week as a warm front, meaning some rain at times Monday through Wednesday. The high Monday will be in the 50s over north Alabama; warmer air over south Alabama will persist, with highs over 70. Then, we expect highs in the 70s statewide Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures trend a bit cooler Friday, and for now Thursday and Friday look generally dry. There’s no sign of any bitterly cold air for the next seven to 10 days. RAIN UPDATE: Here are rain totals for the year so far, and the departure from average:

Birmingham — 59.84 inches (7.95 inches above average)

Mobile — 59.57 (2.2 inches below average)

Tuscaloosa — 55.42 (6.81 above average)

Montgomery — 51.95 (5.65 above average)

Huntsville — 48.74 (0.14 above average)

Muscle Shoals — 45.74 (3.2 below average)

Anniston — 44.78 (2.88 below average)

Dothan — 43.34 (5.88 below average)

ON THIS DATE IN 1896: An early-season snow and ice storm struck the southeastern U.S. Eleven inches of snow fell at Charlotte, North Carolina, and 6 inches at Atlanta. Part of north and east Alabama had light snow, but the heavier amounts were east of the state.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.