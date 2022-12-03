Auburn University, Tuskegee University sign agreement to create umbrella partnership

Auburn University President Christopher B. Roberts and Tuskegee University President Charlotte P. Morris shake hands to commemorate a new agreement between their institutions. Through faculty research and outreach collaborations, the universities will work to address the lack of health care access and other social and health inequities throughout Alabama. (Stefan Smith / Tuskegee University)

Leaders of Auburn University and Tuskegee University recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to expand partnerships between the universities and collaborate on community outreach.

The MOU is a commitment to blend resources and intellectual capacity to address racial and health disparities in communities across Alabama. Through faculty research and outreach collaborations, both universities will work to address lack of health care access and other social and health inequities.

“This partnership with Tuskegee University is a win-win for everyone, especially our students, researchers and outreach team,” Auburn University President Christopher Roberts said. “As a land-grant institution, it is important to work to eliminate disparities that limit opportunities for those in underserved areas. I am confident the collaboration that will emerge from this agreement will benefit students from both universities, as well as our neighboring communities.”

Leaders from Auburn University, Tuskegee University and the institutions’ communities gather at Tuskegee University for a ceremony celebrating a new partnership. (Tanisha Stephens) Tuskegee University Provost Keith Hargrove welcomes guests, including Auburn President Christopher Roberts and Tuskegee President Charlotte Morris, to a ceremony celebrating a new memorandum of understanding between Auburn University and Tuskegee University to help address racial and health disparities in Alabama communities. (Tanisha Stephens) Auburn University’s Royrickers Cook, vice president for outreach and associate provost, speaks about the potential for the new partnership between Auburn and Tuskegee University as Auburn President Christopher Roberts and Tuskegee President Charlotte Morris look on. (Tanisha Stephens) Auburn University President Christopher Roberts and Tuskegee University President Charlotte Morris sign a memorandum of understanding that will align the two land-grant institutions on community outreach initiatives that will address racial and health disparities in Alabama communities. (Stefan Smith / Tuskegee University) Auburn Mayor Ron Anders, left, and Tuskegee Mayor Lawrence Haygood show their support of a new memorandum of understanding signed between Auburn University and Tuskegee University that will use collaboration to address racial and health disparities in communities throughout Alabama. (Stefan Smith / Tuskegee University)

The agreement is the latest in a number of partnerships between Auburn and Tuskegee.

“This partnership demonstrates the capacity of our shared land-grant missions to improve the quality of life for Alabama’s citizens,” Auburn University Interim Provost Vini Nathan said. “Both institutions maintain a long-standing commitment to addressing health disparities across our state. Through these collaborations, we are bringing together our faculty, staff, students and programs to benefit our communities directly.”

RELATED: Auburn University teams with Tuskegee University for STEM student research opportunities

RELATED: Auburn, Tuskegee partner to open access among communications programs

The collaboration includes a 10-member committee to review and recommend proposals to the university presidents for prioritization in seeking state and federal support. The collaboration team will focus on academic programs, research and development, outreach and community engagement.

“The impact of this partnership will benefit the students of both schools and the surrounding communities where we are based,” Tuskegee Provost Keith Hargrove said. “By blending our resources, we will be able to have a broader reach in developing state-of-the-art academic programs and research and development opportunities, while deepening our community engagement and outreach.”

The agreement represents a commitment rooted in the understanding that communities of color lack adequate access to health care.

“As we focus on innovative ways to expose our students to research and training opportunities to keep them in the forefront of their fields, partnering with Auburn University helps expand their experience,” Tuskegee President Charlotte Morris said.

This story previously appeared on Auburn University’s website.