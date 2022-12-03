Scott Martin: Showers for Alabama Saturday, with some sunshine Sunday

THE WEEKEND: A cold front will be working its way across Alabama today that will bring showers and maybe a rumble of thunder to the state. Radar as of 6:20 this morning showed showers stretching across the state north of the I-59 corridor. After the showers move through your location, skies will continue to stay mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid 60s to the mid 70s.

Sunday will be cooler with partly cloudy skies. Highs will top out only in the lower 50s to the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: The cold front will return northward as a warm front on Monday that will bring showers and a few rumbles of thunder to the northern half of the state, while the rest stays dry with milder temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 70s.

The front will continue to hang out just to our north, keeping showers and some thunder in the forecast on Tuesday, especially for northern parts of the state during the morning. Highs will be in the upper 60s to the upper 70s.

Unsettled weather continues Wednesday as the front stays stalled off to the north. Showers and thunderstorms will remain possible over the northern parts of the state, while much of central Alabama will be dry with near-record warmth. Highs will be in the lower 70s to the lower 80s.

The front will start to reorganize and begin to push back southward on Thursday, but it will continue to be just to our north. A few showers will be possible over the northern half of the state, especially later in the day. Highs will be in the upper 60s to the upper 70s.

The front still doesn’t look like it makes much progress on Friday, and we’ll continue to be mild with a chance of showers over the northern parts of the state. Highs will be in the mid 60s to the upper 70s.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.