Video: Alabama National Guard unit brings ‘thunder and steel rain’ with field artillery

Today is the feast day of St. Barbara in the Catholic and Eastern Orthodox churches. St. Barbara is, among other things, the patron saint of field artillery, and those artillery units throughout the country often acknowledge her feast day.

Among those units is the Alabama National Guard’s 1st of the 117th Field Artillery headquartered in Andalusia. This recently released video shows what it’s like to be on the crew of the M777 howitzer, one of the most powerful weapons in the Army.

After a Storm: Firing a howitzer with crew members in the 1-117th Field Artillery of the Alabama National Guard from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.