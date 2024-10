A Birmingham, Alabama gift guide

Support local businesses while you shop this holiday season with our Birmingham area gift guide. (contributed)

From the Gulf waters to the Iron City, we’ve put together some of our favorite shop-local guides to help your search for the perfect gift go a little smoother this holiday season.

We started at the Alabama Gulf Coast with this gift guide, ICYMI.

The next stop is Birmingham. Here are five local businesses in and around the Magic City with items that we love: