James Spann: Warm December days ahead for Alabama, with some rain at times

RADAR CHECK: Showers are widespread over the northern half of Alabama early this morning, north of a surface front over south Alabama. The front will be moving slowly northward as a warm front, and occasional showers are likely across north and central Alabama through tonight. Highs today will range from the 50s across the Tennessee Valley of north Alabama to the 70s over the southern third of the state.

WARM DAYS: Temperatures over north Alabama will actually rise tonight through the 60s as the warm front continues to move northward, and we are forecasting highs in the 70s statewide Tuesday through Thursday.

Here are the record highs for Birmingham on those days — we’re not expecting to break them, but it will be close:

Dec. 6 (Tuesday) — 78, set in 1998

Dec. 7 (Wednesday) — 80, set in 1951

Dec. 8 (Thursday) — 79, set in 1978

We will maintain the chance of showers Tuesday, but Wednesday and Thursday look mostly dry as an upper ridge over the Gulf builds northward. Rain amounts this week will vary from more than 2 inches across the Tennessee Valley to basically nothing over the southern third of Alabama. FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: A cold front will bring the risk of a few scattered showers Friday; highs drop into the 60s. For the weekend, highs will be between 57 and 64 degrees for most of the state. There are considerable differences in global model output concerning rain chances for the weekend, making for a low-confidence forecast, but there will be some risk of rain both days.

NEXT WEEK: The reliable European global model suggests a risk of rain and storms Monday, followed by drier, colder air for midweek.

ON THIS DATE IN 1953: At least four tornadoes touched down across northeastern Louisiana, southeastern Arkansas and western Mississippi. The strongest tornado was rated F5 as it destroyed the town of Vicksburg, Mississippi. This tornado first touched down just west of the Mississippi River in East Madison Parish in Louisiana. It crossed the Mississippi River and tore through downtown Vicksburg. On the ground for seven miles, the tornado caused 38 deaths and 270 injuries.

