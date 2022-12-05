James Spann: Warm front moving northward through Alabama

ON THE MAPS: We have a well-defined warm front moving northward through central Alabama this afternoon, creating a huge range of weather conditions across the state. South of the front, temperatures are in the 70s with some sun peeking through the clouds. North of the front, rain is falling over north Alabama with temperatures between 47 and 55 degrees.

The front will continue to move northward tonight, and for those in north Alabama temperatures will actually rise through the 60s during the night with periods of rain continuing. Tuesday will feature more clouds than sun with a few passing showers likely. The high will be in the 70s statewide. Warm December weather will persist through Thursday, with temperatures not too far from record levels.

Here are the record highs for Birmingham on those days — we’re not expecting to break them, but it will be close:

Dec. 6 (Tuesday) — 78, set in 1998

Dec. 7 (Wednesday) — 80, set in 1951

Dec. 8 (Thursday) — 79, set in 1978

Wednesday and Thursday look mostly dry as an upper ridge over the Gulf builds northward. Rain amounts this week will vary from more than 2 inches across the Tennessee Valley to basically nothing over the southern third of Alabama.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: A cold front will bring the risk of a few showers Friday; highs drop into the 60s over north Alabama, but ahead of the front it will be another day with 70s for the southern two-thirds of the state. For the weekend, highs will be in the low to mid 60s for most of the state. There are considerable differences in global model output concerning rain chances for the weekend, making for a low-confidence forecast, but the latest data suggests the main threat of rain will come Sunday.

ON THIS DATE IN 1953: At least four tornadoes touched down across northeastern Louisiana, southeastern Arkansas and western Mississippi. The strongest tornado was rated F5 as it destroyed the town of Vicksburg, Mississippi. This tornado first touched down just west of the Mississippi River in East Madison Parish in Louisiana. It crossed the Mississippi River and tore through downtown Vicksburg. On the ground for seven miles, the tornado caused 38 deaths and 270 injuries.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.