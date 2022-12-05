People of Alabama: Jasmine Jones of Alabaster

What’s one important lesson life has taught you?

“A couple of months ago, I modeled in New York Fashion Week. Something my parents have taught me has been to chase my dreams. When I was little, my little sister and I would go in the hallway, and we would runway walk all the time. Watching people on TV, I was like, ‘Oh, I hope that’s me one day.’ For me to have modeled in New York Fashion Week was something that I could barely even grasp. I was about to walk and I’m like, ‘This is me. I’m doing it,’ so I really just give all the glory to God and my parents for instilling in me to go after what I want and have big dreams, but to do the work to get there. My parents have worked so hard to provide for me and my siblings. Because they work hard inspires me to work hard chasing my goals. Fighting for that is something that has really helped me grow.” – Jasmine Jones, 17, a senior at Thompson High School in Alabaster.

When the time comes, her dream job is to be a journalist in sports and politics. Her dream interview subjects include Beyoncé and Sage Steele.

“I’ve been keeping my eye on people who look like me on camera, because I feel like I don’t see that enough. Sage is an amazing sports journalist. You see a table full of men, and there is Sage Steele. She knows her stuff. That’s something that I really love to see.”

These are the faces and stories of people from all walks of life who call Alabama home. People of Alabama is a Red Clay Media and Alabama NewsCenter partnership.