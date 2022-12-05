The Next Round Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill: Bama misses the playoffs, Hugh Freeze hits the ground running at Auburn
The College Football Playoff committee left Alabama out this year. Auburn coach Hugh Freeze is making his presence known on The Plains. The Next Round guys weigh in on that and more in this Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill video.
The Next Round Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill on Bama missing the playoffs and Hugh Freeze at Auburn from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.
The Next Round is hosted by Jim Dunaway, Ryan Brown and Lance Taylor, and can be watched on YouTube and Facebook or heard on smart speakers and podcast streaming live weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.