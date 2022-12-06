James Spann: Alabama temperatures near record levels through Friday

RADAR CHECK: We have a few scattered showers over the northern half of Alabama this morning, nothing especially heavy or widespread. We will mention the chance of showers over north and central Alabama today and early tonight, then just a small risk of a shower Wednesday and Thursday as an upper ridge builds over the region. South Alabama will remain generally dry through midweek.

The big story is the December warmth. Temperatures were in the mid to upper 60s over much of the state at sunrise, which is almost 10 degrees above the average high for Dec. 6 (59). The exception is the northeast corner of the state, where cold air damming is keeping temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. The mild air reaches that part of the state later this morning.

Highs will be in the 70s through Friday, not far from record levels.

Here are the record highs for Birmingham. We’re not expecting to break them, but it will be close:

Dec. 6 (today) — 78, set in 1998

Dec. 7 (Wednesday) — 80, set in 1951

Dec. 8 (Thursday) — 79, set in 1978

Dec. 9 (Friday) — 74, set in 1946

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: A cold front will bring the risk of showers Friday, but thankfully no risk of severe storms despite the warm, humid conditions. For now, Saturday looks relatively dry with only an outside risk of a shower along with a mix of sun and clouds. Periods of rain look likely Sunday as moist air surges northward. Highs over the weekend will be in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: While a few scattered showers are possible Monday and Tuesday, the rain will be more widespread Wednesday, along with the chance of a few thunderstorms. Cooler, drier air returns Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the 60s for the first half of the week, dropping into the 50s by Thursday. Global models are showing signals for colder weather for the Deep South over the latter half of December. TROPICS: A large, complex area of low pressure over the central subtropical Atlantic, about 800 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, continues to produce a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for this system to acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics while it meanders generally northeastward during the next few days. By Friday, the low is expected to move over cooler waters and interact with a mid-latitude trough, limiting potential of tropical transition after that time. This system is far from land and won’t affect the U.S. ON THIS DATE IN 1913: A snowstorm from Dec. 1 through Dec. 6 dumped a record total of 45.7 inches in Denver, Colorado. This storm produced the most snow ever recorded in a single Denver snowstorm.

ON THIS DATE IN 1983: An F3 tornado moved through Selma before dawn; it was on the ground for 13 miles. At least 103 structures were damaged or destroyed along the path. Thirty to 40 vehicles at a new car dealership were destroyed. Numerous units at the Rangedale Housing Project in Selma were demolished and one person was killed. Clarence Chappell was asleep when the tornado hit. A dormitory at Selma University was struck by the twister. Fifty students were occupying the dorm at the time. Seven suffered minor injuries when the tornado destroyed the roof and parts of the second floor of their dorm.

