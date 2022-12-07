Dr. Ann says more cheer (the emotional kind) leads to better memory

The kind of cheer that we share during the holidays should be maintained all year and can have lasting effects. (Getty Images)

Cheerfulness helps maintain a sharp mind as we age. That was the uplifting conclusion from scientists at Northwestern University who monitored the emotional states and memory of aging adults over an extended period.

Using a scientifically validated questionnaire, 991 middle-aged and older adults reported on their emotional status in the previous 30 days on three separate occasions – spanning a 15-year period. In the latter two of the three assessments, the subjects completed a series of memory performance tests.

The results? Although memory declined with age, subjects who reported a more cheerful emotional state – known in medicine as a “positive affect” – experienced significantly less memory decline over time. Ponder that.

Simply by being more positive, we can reduce our risk of cognitive decline.

It is now firmly established that our thoughts and state of mind have profound and far-reaching effects on our health, right down to the level of our DNA.

The take-home message: Enjoy an abundance of holiday cheer throughout the New Year and beyond to keep your mind (and body) in good working order.

Dr. Ann Kulze is founder and CEO of Just Wellness and has a knack for breaking down the science of healthy eating and living into simple and easily digestible messages. She has been featured on “Dr. Oz,” “Oprah and Friends,” WebMD and U.S. News & World Report. Alabama NewsCenter is publishing advice from Dr. Ann.