Published On: 12.09.22 | 

By: Michael Tomberlin

3 holiday markets to attend in Alabama this month

2021 Christkindlmarkt

The Christkindlmarkt takes place in Cullman Dec. 9-11. (contributed)

Holiday markets are one of our favorite ways to get into the festive spirit.

From celebrating traditional German markets in Cullman to country fun in Salem, you don’t want to miss these fun traditions.

Country Christmas at The Farm at Rocky Top takes place Dec. 9 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. (contributed)

Here are three holiday markets we’re excited about as we count down to Christmas.

  1.  Country Christmas at The Farm at Rocky Top in Salem on Dec. 9.
  2.  Cullman Christkindlmarkt from Dec. 9-11.
  3.  Last Minute Holiday Market at the Orion in Huntsville on Dec. 17.

Support your local markets and businesses this holiday season across the state.

The Orion Amphitheatre’s Winter Park will be joined by the Last Minute Holiday Market Dec. 17. (Josh Weichman)

More on this topic