3 holiday markets to attend in Alabama this month
Holiday markets are one of our favorite ways to get into the festive spirit.
From celebrating traditional German markets in Cullman to country fun in Salem, you don’t want to miss these fun traditions.
Here are three holiday markets we’re excited about as we count down to Christmas.
- Country Christmas at The Farm at Rocky Top in Salem on Dec. 9.
- Cullman Christkindlmarkt from Dec. 9-11.
- Last Minute Holiday Market at the Orion in Huntsville on Dec. 17.
Support your local markets and businesses this holiday season across the state.