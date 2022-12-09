James Spann: A few showers for Alabama today; much colder late next week

RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning; otherwise, the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers, especially over the northern half of the state — nothing too heavy or widespread, and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for Dec. 9 at Birmingham is 58.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Look for a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with a high around 70. A few showers are possible, but they should be widely spaced, and much of the day will be dry. Rain coverage will be considerably higher on Sunday, but it won’t rain all day. Some thunder is possible, but there is no risk of severe storms. The high will be in the mid to upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: A few scattered showers are possible Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 60s. Then, an organized batch of rain and storms will roll into the state Wednesday ahead of a cold front. The Storm Prediction Center has defined a risk of severe storms over the southwest corner of the state Wednesday, but for the rest of Alabama there is little surface-based instability, and for now the risk of severe storms there looks low. Rain amounts on Wednesday could be close to 2 inches in many places; it will be a good soaking.

After the rain, the weather trends drier and colder Thursday and Friday. By the end of the week highs drop into the 40s over the northern half of the state, with subfreezing lows (mostly in the 20s) the following weekend, Dec. 17-18. The overall pattern favors below-average temperatures for much of the following week.

ON THIS DATE IN 2003: Although it never threatened land, a subtropical storm became Tropical Storm Peter approximately 700 miles west-northwest of the Cape Verde Islands. Combined with Tropical Storm Odette from earlier in the month, this was the first time since 1887 that two tropical storms formed in the Atlantic Basin in December.

