This Monte Cristo sandwich is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

The Monte Cristo at Mudtown is on the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama. (Chad Allen / Alabama NewsCenter)

The best bar foods are big on flavor and tease the taste buds.

Take, for example, the Monte Cristo sandwich at Mudtown Eat & Drink in Vestavia. It’s sweet, salty, sour and spicy.

It has earned a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama.

The Mudtown Monte Cristo is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.