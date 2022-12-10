Recipe: Butter Toasted Pumpkin Spice Pecans

We’re big pecan fans at our house. In addition to being incredibly tasty, they’re heart-healthy, contain more than 19 vitamins and minerals, are sodium-free and contribute to your daily intake of fiber and protein.

We love to have them on hand for snacking, adding to simple charcuterie boards, sprinkling over salads and, of course, to cook with.

How do I store raw pecans?

I always recommend storing pecans in the freezer. The oils in pecans can go rancid very quickly at warmer temperatures, so keeping them in the freezer is the best bet to extend their life. I usually double-bag pecans in freezer bags and just take out what I need for any particular recipe. They will typically last for about two years in the freezer.

How do I know when my pecans have gone bad?

Once the oil in pecans has gone rancid, it’s pretty noticeable – even more noticeable in pecans than other nuts. They will have a smell much like old cooking oil and will taste old and even a little bitter. While eating a small amount probably won’t hurt you, they can transfer that off-putting flavor to whatever you’re making.

When it comes to toasting the pecans, the exact amount of time will vary based on the size of your pecans. The biggest thing to watch for is the color will darken and they will become more fragrant. Since the darkening happens gradually, it’s not a great way to measure doneness. However, when they start smelling like toasted pecans, that’s when you know the magic is happening. I usually pull them off the heat just a minute or so after I start to smell that nutty aroma.

Toasted pecans like these can be kept on the counter in an airtight container for about a week.

Butter Toasted Pumpkin Spice Pecans

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

2 cups pecan halves

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice

1/8 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon powdered sugar

Instructions

In a small bowl, whisk the pumpkin pie spice, cayenne pepper, salt and powdered sugar together. Set aside.

Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat.

Add the pecans and stir to coat in the butter.

Cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant and darkened in color – 3 to 5 minutes.

Remove the pan from the heat and sprinkle the spice mixture over the pecans. Stir to coat.

Spread the pecans onto a rimmed baking sheet to cool.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”