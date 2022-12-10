USDA breaks ground on new soil research buildings in Auburn

Tony Adesemoye, who received his doctorate from Auburn University in plant pathology, recently returned to the Plains to join researchers in the National Soil Dynamics Laboratory. As a microbiologist, Adesemoye’s work focuses on plant growth-enhancing microbes for a new project to improve forage production in Alabama. His research is currently housed in a small greenhouse at South Donahue Drive and West Samford Avenue. Most of the lab will be relocated to a new facility being constructed in the Auburn Research Park. For researchers like Adesemoye, the new building site will provide many new capabilities for research and collaboration. (contributed)

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service (ARS), Auburn University’s College of Agriculture and the Auburn Research and Technology Foundation hosted a groundbreaking ceremony recently for its new research facility housing the National Soil Dynamics Laboratory.

This new research facility will include two new buildings at Auburn Research Park and two buildings at a site near campus. The buildings are designed for current research efforts.

“With these new buildings and the continuing cooperation with our research partners at Auburn University, we believe that the National Soil Dynamics Laboratory will continue to have a substantial positive impact on agriculture all over the world,” said Simon Liu, ARS acting administrator.

The buildings will house researchers studying conservation cropping systems, environmentally sound animal waste management and global climate change. Research efforts also will focus on improved poultry production practices, cotton disease control, improved forage production and the use of biochar in agriculture.

“The National Soil Dynamics Laboratory and Auburn University scientists are considered national leaders in the development of economical and environmentally sound crop management systems for production agriculture in the Southeast and are leading the way in the new national focus on soil and water quality to maintain the productivity of our nation’s farms,” said Allen Torbert, supervisory soil scientist and research leader for the National Soil Dynamics Laboratory.

Leaders who spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony included:

Richard Shelby, U.S. senator for Alabama.

Christopher Roberts, president of Auburn University.

Paul Patterson, dean of Auburn’s College of Agriculture and director of the Alabama Agricultural Experiment Station.

Bill Dean, executive director of the Auburn Research and Technology Foundation.

Jimmy Sanford, chair of the Student Affairs Committee of the Auburn University Board of Trustees and chairman of the Auburn Research and Technology Foundation.

The ARS is the Department of Agriculture’s chief scientific in-house research agency, focusing on solutions to agricultural problems affecting America. Each dollar invested in agricultural research results in $20 of economic impact.

This story originally appeared on Auburn University’s website.