James Spann: Rain, storms for Alabama Wednesday, then much colder

James Spann forecasts big weather changes for Alabama this week from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

MOSTLY DRY MONDAY AND TUESDAY: Showers across Alabama should be few and far between through Tuesday; highs will be mostly in the 60s for the northern two-thirds of the state, with low 70s for south Alabama. The sky will be generally cloudy, but the sun should peek out at times.

ACTIVE DAY WEDNESDAY: A dynamic storm system will bring the risk of heavy rain and strong thunderstorms to Alabama Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has defined a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for areas south of a line from York to Greenville to Abbeville, and a marginal risk as far north as Eutaw, Montgomery and Eufaula. Thunderstorms over the southern third of the state Wednesday will have some tornado potential. For now, it looks like the core severe weather threat will come from about 2 until 10 p.m.

The lack of surface-based instability means that storms over north Alabama will likely remain below severe limits, but heavy rain is possible statewide, with amounts of 2-3 inches very possible. Some flooding could evolve by afternoon. Rain will end very early Thursday morning, followed by a clearing sky. Temperatures will hold in the 50s with a cool north wind.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Friday and Saturday will be dry and much colder. The high will be 50s Friday and between 44 and 49 degrees Saturday. Temperatures go below freezing Saturday morning for the first time since Dec. 1. Most of the state will stay dry Sunday, although a feature in the southern branch of the jet stream could bring some light rain near the Gulf Coast. Highs Sunday will be in the 40s over north Alabama, with 50s for the southern counties of the state.

NEXT WEEK: Forecast confidence is low concerning specific weather events with a complex pattern in place; some rain is possible early in the week based on the reliable European global model. It is likely that temperatures through the week will remain below average as a cold pattern develops for much of the continuous U.S.

ON THIS DATE IN 1967: From Dec. 12 through Dec. 20, a series of snowstorms buried Flagstaff, Arizona, with nearly 85 inches of snow.

