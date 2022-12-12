James Spann: Wet, stormy day for Alabama Wednesday; much colder air arrives late this week

RADAR CHECK: While the sky is mostly cloudy, there is basically no rain on radar across Alabama at mid-afternoon. Temperatures range from the 50s over the northern counties to around 70 at Mobile. There are some breaks in the overcast in spots, but the sky will be mostly cloudy tonight. We don’t expect much change Tuesday; it will be mostly dry with more clouds than sun. Highs will be generally in the 60s.

ACTIVE DAY WEDNESDAY: A dynamic storm system will bring the risk of heavy rain and strong thunderstorms to Alabama Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has defined a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for areas south of a line from York to Greenville to Abbeville, and a marginal risk as far north as Eutaw, Montgomery and Eufaula. Thunderstorms over the southern third of the state Wednesday will have some tornado potential. For now, it looks like the core severe weather threat will come from about 4 p.m until 10 p.m.

The lack of surface-based instability means that storms over north Alabama will likely remain below severe limits, but heavy rain is possible statewide, with amounts of 2-3 inches very possible. Some flooding could evolve by afternoon. Rain will end very early Thursday morning, followed by a clearing sky with temperatures holding in the 50s and a cool north wind.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Friday and Saturday will be dry and colder. The high will be in the 50s Friday and between 46 and 51 degrees Saturday. Temperatures go below freezing Saturday morning for the first time since Dec. 1. Sunday looks cold and dry; the high will be in the 40s over north Alabama, with 50s for the southern counties of the state.

NEXT WEEK: Forecast confidence is low concerning specific weather events with a complex pattern in place; some rain is possible early in the week based on the reliable European global model. It is likely that temperatures through the week will remain below average as a cold pattern develops for much of the continuous U.S.

ON THIS DATE IN 1967: From Dec. 12 through Dec. 20, a series of snowstorms buried Flagstaff, Arizona, with nearly 85 inches of snow.

