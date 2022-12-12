People of Alabama: Exavier Frazier of Brewton

Exavier Frazier lives in Atlanta but grew up in Brewton where he remembers being surrounded by great cooks. (Tamika Moore / People of Alabama)

If your childhood had a smell, what would it be?

“I am from the big city of Brewton, Alabama. The paper mill down the street. And collard greens and chicken. Everybody in the neighborhood was always cooking something. My next-door neighbor could cook. Chicken with some pepper sauce you put on there and all that kind of good stuff – dogs gnawing at the door because it smelled so good. My uncle could cook really good. My next-door neighbor, Miss Brown, could cook really good. On the back street, Aunt Mat could cook really good. I had a girlfriend, and her mother could cook really good. Everybody could just cook good. My mama couldn’t boil water, but I love her. Everybody loves her.” – Exavier Frazier of Brewton

Frazier now lives in Atlanta but misses many things about his home state.

“The great eating. The great neighbors. The good neighborhoods. I just miss growing up in Alabama. It was fun, man. You ever been deer hunting?”

