Published On: 12.12.22 | 

By: 39488

The Next Round Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill: Alabama hoops has big win, Hugh Freeze makes key hires

MBB

Alabama's Noah Clowney (15) drives the lane for a layup against Houston. (Robert Sutton / UA Athletics)

The Alabama Crimson Tide basketball team had a historic win over the weekend. Hugh Freeze has hired his offensive and defensive coordinators. UAB kicks off bowl season in the Bahamas. The Next Round guys cover that and more in the Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill.

The Next Round Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill on big win for Bama hoops, key hires for Hugh Freeze from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The Next Round is hosted by Jim Dunaway, Ryan Brown and Lance Taylor, and can be watched on YouTube and Facebook or heard on smart speakers and podcast streaming live weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More on this topic