The Next Round Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill: Alabama hoops has big win, Hugh Freeze makes key hires
The Alabama Crimson Tide basketball team had a historic win over the weekend. Hugh Freeze has hired his offensive and defensive coordinators. UAB kicks off bowl season in the Bahamas. The Next Round guys cover that and more in the Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill.
The Next Round Alabama NewsCenter 2-minute Drill on big win for Bama hoops, key hires for Hugh Freeze from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.
The Next Round is hosted by Jim Dunaway, Ryan Brown and Lance Taylor, and can be watched on YouTube and Facebook or heard on smart speakers and podcast streaming live weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.