Helena Duncan named first Black CEO of the Business Council of Alabama

Helena Duncan came to the Business Council of Alabama in 2020 after a long career in the financial industry and recently was promoted to president and CEO. (contributed)

The Business Council of Alabama announced that Helena Duncan has been selected as the organization’s new president and CEO. Duncan is the first Black president of BCA.

She came to BCA in 2020 with more than 30 years of experience in the financial industry, primarily at the executive management level. Prior to her role with BCA, Duncan was regional president for Liberty Bank & Trust. She joined BCA as director of Strategic Operations and Growth, and most recently was senior vice president of Operations and Investor Relations.

“Helena Duncan has the experience, talent and perspective to lead the BCA effectively and enhance its role as the voice of Alabama business,” said BCA Chairman Mike Kemp. “She is an experienced businesswoman who has worked with a broad cross-section of businesses. She speaks the language of business. Her leadership qualities, management experience and work ethic will be valuable assets to BCA as we chart our course for the future.”

“I am honored to be chosen and entrusted with the responsibility of leading such a prestigious organization,” Duncan said. “I look forward to implementing our strategic plan that has been developed over the past year. My previous roles at BCA have given me a strong knowledge of the organization and our members. As we begin this new chapter, our priority will be to refine and refocus our efforts on energetic, effective advocacy on behalf of our members in Montgomery and at the federal level.”

Over the past year and a half, Robin Stone led BCA as interim executive director.

“Robin has provided efficient, effective leadership during his time at BCA,” Kemp said. “During his tenure, BCA experienced a strong period of successful operations in all aspects of our organization and we are grateful for his contributions. We look forward to his continued support.”

Duncan was recently named a Yellowhammer “2022 Woman of Impact” for her influential role in and contributions to businesses and the communities across Alabama. She was chairman of the board for Saint James School and a board member for the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce and Child Protect. She is a board member for Dixie Electric Cooperative, YMCA, the Montgomery Committee of 100 and Board of Controls Committee of 100, and Synovus Bank.

Duncan is married to Clarence Duncan; they have two sons, C.J. and Collin.

The Business Council of Alabama is a nonpartisan, statewide business association representing the interests and concerns of nearly 1 million working Alabamians through member companies and its partnership with the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama. The BCA is Alabama’s exclusive affiliate to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Manufacturers.

This story originally was published by The Birmingham Times.