Community leaders in southeast Alabama empower students for career success

Students from seven counties in southeast Alabama had a chance to network with community leaders and hone their own leadership skills at the fifth annual Power of Youth Leadership Forum. (Michelle Tims / Alabama NewsCenter)

Three decades ago, leaders in seven southeast Alabama counties created programs to develop future community leaders who would help elevate the region and state.

One product of those programs is the Power of Youth Leadership Forum. On Dec. 7, southeast Alabama leaders held their fifth annual gathering at the Ozark Civic Center for students who are members of youth programs in Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties.

The forum is a partnership of Alabama Power, Pea River Electric Cooperative, Wiregrass Electric Cooperative, chambers of commerce in Dothan and Ozark, and the Wiregrass Resource Conservation and Development (RC&D) Council. It allows students to establish relationships with peers and network with community leaders.

“Our county youth leadership programs have been operating since 1992, and this forum was established in 2018 as part of the program when local leaders wanted to be more involved in bringing our youths together and mentoring them,” said Linda Kelley, Community Development director for the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce. “This year we’re hosting our 31st class, and we’re so proud of the success we’ve achieved in developing the future leaders of our community.”

Students from seven counties in southeast Alabama had a chance to network with community leaders and hone their own leadership skills at the fifth annual Power of Youth Leadership Forum. (Michelle Tims / Alabama NewsCenter) Students from seven counties in southeast Alabama had a chance to network with community leaders and hone their own leadership skills at the fifth annual Power of Youth Leadership Forum. (Michelle Tims / Alabama NewsCenter) Students from seven counties in southeast Alabama had a chance to network with community leaders and hone their own leadership skills at the fifth annual Power of Youth Leadership Forum. (Michelle Tims / Alabama NewsCenter)

The county programs last for seven months – November into May – and are designed to enhance leadership and communication skills through immersive learning experiences and training sessions throughout the region.

“Our hope is that graduates stay or return home to become our future community leaders,” Kelley said. “Many of our former graduates have achieved success and include public officials, doctors, teachers and valuable skilled workers.”

The idea to hold a regional youth leadership forum was conceived by representatives from Alabama Power and regional educational partners who were serving on the board of the youth leadership program in their counties.

“For many years, we have been dedicated to serving youth throughout the Southeast, and we wanted to do more to be directly involved and make a difference,” said David Norwood, Alabama Power Community Relations manager in Headland. “This forum is one way we can demonstrate our commitment to helping make the community and the state a better place to live, work and play.”

This year’s forum hosts included Troy University, the city of Ozark, Headland Area Chamber of Commerce and Southeast Alabama Works.

“The best part of the forum is hearing from students about how it has personally impacted them and what they learned to better develop as a leader. Their feedback reaffirms why we do what we do in the communities we serve,” Norwood said.

Students who attended the forum offered thoughts on how the program improved their leadership skills:

“I have been impacted by the program through the opportunities to go places and learn new things,” said Sariah Williams of Abbeville High School.

“Meeting new people and networking have helped me improve my communication skills,” said Chase Thorman of Zion Chapel School.

“It’s been great to learn different aspects of rural development and different ways to lead people,” said Harrison March of Rehobeth High School.

“Meeting new people has been the best experience for me,” said Emma Clair Olson of G. W. Long High School.

“The biggest benefits for me have been meeting new people and learning about college,” said Hayden Blair of Straughn High School.

“I enjoyed hearing about Troy University from a student perspective,” said Reese Cauley of Opp High School.

“I have learned how to adapt to be a better leader,” said Brianna Leger of Dale County High School.

“Learning about new ways to be a leader has given me a different perspective,” said Braydon Hardy of Rehobeth High School.

“This program has been the best opportunity I’ve had to build my leadership skills,” said Landon Hanks of Kinston High School.