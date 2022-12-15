2 Alabama holiday craft events to attend this month

Learn how to construct and decorate a gingerbread house at The Grand Hotel in Point Clear, Alabama, Dec. 17th. (Getty Images)

Looking for fun activities leading up to Christmas?

We’re winding down our holiday countdown with two craft events to attend with family and friends:

Surrounded by festive decorations and holiday spirit, enjoy this fun and interactive step-by-step for how to decorate your own gingerbread house. Taught by talented chefs, you don’t want to miss out on this tradition.

Join ArtPlay to make gifts for the special people in your life with a fun day full of creating and exploring the arts. They will even help you wrap all of the gifts.