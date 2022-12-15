Alabama Sports Hall of Fame announces stellar 2023 class of athletes from Alabama, Auburn, UAB and outside state
The Alabama Sports Hall of Fame (ASHOF) Class of 2023 includes former Alabama, Auburn and UAB stars, as well as basketball players who were standouts outside the state and a golfer who played and coached at LSU.
Members of the 55th annual class being inducted in Birmingham on May 13, 2023, are Karen Mayson Bahnsen, Karlos Dansby, Roman Harper, Larry Kenon, Jackie Sherrill, Gerald Wallace and Roddy White. The upcoming inductees bring the total number in the sports hall to 393, said ASHOF Executive Director Scott Myers.
Career highlights for the newest members:
- Bahnsen was the first female golfer to receive an athletic scholarship at Louisiana State University, where she played from 1980-83. Born in Mobile in 1960, she was head coach of the Lady Tigers from 1985-2018. During Bahnsen’s 34 years as coach, her teams won 28 team and 28 individual titles. They won an SEC Championship in 1992 and her teams qualified for the NCAA Championship Tournament 11 times. In 2011, Bahnsen’s team finished third in the NCAA Tournament. The National Golf Coaches Association inducted Bahnsen into its Coaches Hall of Fame in 2009.
Dansby was an all-state linebacker and wide receiver at Woodlawn High School and became an All-American at Auburn University in 2003. Born in Birmingham in 1981, Dansby was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the 2004 NFL Draft. During his 14-year NFL career, he played for the Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals. When Dansby signed with the Dolphins in 2010, his $43 million contract made him the highest-paid inside linebacker in NFL history. He finished his career with 1,422 tackles, 43 sacks and 20 interceptions.
- Harper started at safety for three seasons with the University of Alabama. During his time in Tuscaloosa, he made 302 tackles, five interceptions and five forced fumbles. He was All-SEC his senior year. Born in Prattville in 1982, Harper was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft. In Super Bowl XLIV, Harper led the Saints with eight tackles as they won their first NFL championship. He played nine years with the Saints and two with the Carolina Panthers, making 819 tackles, 18 sacks, 16 forced fumbles and 11 interceptions. In 2020, Harper was inducted into the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame.
- Kenon was named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year in 1973 and helped lead Memphis State to the NCAA Championship game. Born in Birmingham in 1952, Kenon joined the New York Nets in 1974 as they won the ABA Championship and he was named to the ABA All-Rookie Team. After three seasons with the Nets, Kenon was traded to the San Antonio Spurs, who merged into the NBA in 1976. Kenon also played for the Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers. He was a three-time ABA All-Star, two-time NBA All-Star and holds the NBA record for most steals in one game with 11. Kenon had 12,954 points and 6,701 rebounds in his 11-year ABA/NBA career.
- Ratliff was born in Demopolis in 1973 and two decades later led the nation in blocked shots at the University of Wyoming, where he was All-Conference in 1994 and 1995. He was drafted 18th by Detroit in 1995 and played three seasons with the Pistons before joining the Philadelphia 76ers. After four years with the 76ers, he joined Atlanta, where he was an All-Star in 2001 and led the NBA in blocks in 2001, 2003 and 2004. Ratliff also played for the Portland Trail Blazers, Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Bobcats and Los Angeles Lakers before retiring in 2011. He had 5,809 points, 4,596 rebounds and 1,968 blocks in his career. Ratliff was inducted into the Wyoming Athletics Hall of Fame in 2005.
Sherrill, 79, played for two consecutive national championship football teams at the University of Alabama. He was a graduate assistant coach at Alabama and Arkansas, an assistant coach at Iowa State and Pittsburgh, and became head coach of Washington State in 1976. He returned to Pittsburgh as head coach from 1977-1981, being named Walter Camp Coach of Year in 1981. In 1982, Sherrill became head coach at Texas A&M, leading the Aggies to consecutive Southwest Conference Championships as SWC Coach of the Year 1985-87. He coached Mississippi State for 13 years. He is one of two Division 1 head football coaches to lead three schools to 10 or more season wins. His overall record was 180-120-4.
- Born in Sylacauga in 1982, Wallace was Naismith Prep Player of the Year and a Parade All-American at Childersburg High School. He played for the University of Alabama for one season before being selected by the Sacramento Kings in 2001. Wallace was selected by the Charlotte Bobcats in the 2004 NBA Expansion Draft. In 2006, he led the NBA in steals. He was an NBA All-Star in 2010 and on the All-Defensive Team. Wallace is one of three players in NBA history to average at least two steals and two blocks per game for a season. He was on the USA Basketball Men’s National Team 2010-2012. Wallace also played for the Portland Trail Blazers, New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics, finishing his career with 9,993 points, 4,838 rebounds and 1,725 assists.
- White played for the University of Alabama at Birmingham from 2001-2004, compiling more than 3,000 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns. During his senior season with the Blazers, White led the nation with 1,452 receiving yards. He was selected 27thoverall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2005 NFL Draft. In 2010, White was named All-Pro and led the NFL in receptions. He was selected to four consecutive Pro Bowls from 2008-2011. White spent his entire 11-year NFL career with the Falcons and leads the franchise in career receiving touchdowns. He finished his career with 808 receptions, 10,863 yards and 63 touchdowns.
Alabama Power is a longtime ASHOF supporter. The ASHOF banquet will be at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel Ballroom. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 205-323-6665.